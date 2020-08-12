Los Angeles, Aug 12 (PTI) Actor-comedian Kal Penn is set to host a Freeform series that will explore issues and topics relevant to young voters.

The yet-untitled show has received a series order from Disney-owned network, reported Deadline.

The project has been created by Penn and Romen Borsellino, who also serve as executive producers with Dan Spilo as well as Michael Davie and Julia Cassidy of Embassy Row.

Penn, who is one of the most prominent Indian-American actors in Hollywood, has prior experience in the electoral politics domain.

The 43-year-old actor had worked in the Obama administration, specifically on President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012.

Penn, who has acted in films and shows such as "The Namesake", "Harold and Kumar" series and "Designated Survivor", next co-stars in the CBS drama "Clarice".

