Los Angeles, Jul 20 (PTI) Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves is turning writer with upcoming comic book series "BRZRKR".

The 55-year-old actor has partnered with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti for the 12-issue series, which will release in the US in October this year.

Distributed by Boom! Studios, which also publishes "Power Rangers" and "Bill and Ted", the comic centres on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, searching for answers about his existence.

"The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence... even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

"In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence... and how to end it," the official logline of the comic read.

Reeves said comic books have had a major influence on him since his childhood.

"I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically.

"To have the chance to create 'BRZRKR' and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colour artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampa – along with the great folks at BOOM! Studios – is a dream come true," the actor said in a statement posted on the publisher's official website.

On the film front, Reeves will next be seen in "Bill and Ted Face the Music". He will also star in "The Matrix 4" and the yet-untitled fourth part of his "John Wick" series. PTI

