Lahore, Aug 25 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Tuesday summoned 'Hindi Medium' star Saba Qamar on September 3 in a case registered against her and another actor for shooting a dance video at a historical mosque in Lahore.

Earlier, Lahore police registered a first information report against Qamar and fellow actor Bilal Saeed under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for alleged ‘desecration' of Masjid Wazir Khan in the old city of Lahore.

A Lahore session's court has summoned Qamar and Saeed to appear before it in person on September 3 and stopped the police from arresting the duo till then.

According to the FIR, both actors had trampled the sanctity of the mosque by shooting a dance video and this act sparked outrage among the people.

The Punjab government sacked two senior officers in connection with the alleged violation at the mosque.

Following strong criticism and even death threats on social media, Qamar and Bilal Saeed apologised for shooting the dance sequence.

“It was the music video featuring a 'nikah' (marriage) scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said.

Saba Qamar, whose work in Bollywood movies has been well received by the public, had recently completed the biopic of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch.

Baloch's social media posts and photographs were perceived as ‘un-Islamic' by many in Pakistan. Baloch's brother allegedly killed her in 2016 in a suspected honour killing case.

Many on social media have threatened Qamar with the same fate that of Baloch. Since the mosque movie shooting came to light early this month, various religious parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami, have demanded ‘strict punishment' to the artistes.

