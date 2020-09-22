Satara, Sep 22 (PTI) Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at a hospital in Satara following a brief illness early Tuesday morning, hospital authorities said.

She was 79.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Is Abloom Chic All While Celebrating Small Joys and Little Pleasures of Life!.

The actress was undergoing treatment at the private hospital here in Maharashtra since September 17.

"Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning," a senior doctor from the hospital said.

Also Read | Salman Khan’s Radhe to Feature South Indian Stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash, Narra Srinu.

The actress was in Satara for a shooting.

She acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, and Marathi plays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)