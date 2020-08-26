Los Angeles, Aug 26 (PTI) CBS All Access' series adaptation of celebrated author Stephen King's book "The Stand" will premiere on the streamer on December 17.

The limited series features an ensemble cast of Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo and Amber Heard.

Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, "The Stand" is set in a world ruined by a super plague and caught in the middle of the fight between good and evil.

"During the two years we spent making 'The Stand,' we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world's most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King's 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant," Cavell said.

"We're honoured to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We're so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can't wait to share it with the world," he added.

Cavell also serves as showrunner and executive producer with Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P Rubinstein.

