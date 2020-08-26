TV actress Hina Khan has been in the A-game of the TV space. Even though she started out as 'Akshara', she has travelled a lot through various projects, adding feathers to her hat of achievements! One more thing that this TV beauty is known for is her amazing fashion sense. Her every picture is like a revelation to her fans who try to mimic her from head to toe, to look as gorgeous as her. Her recent fashionable outing in an ice-blue number is one that everyone should take notice of! Naagin 5: Hina Khan’s Premiere Episode Becomes the Most Watched on the Channel, Grabs Third Spot on the TRP Chart!.

The Naagin 5 actress is seen in a traditional avatar. She posted the series of pictures in her Instagram stories leaving her fans wanting more of them. The stunner wore a beautiful traditional suit in ice-blue shade. Although her entire look was not visible, her plain dupatta with golden delicate work on it looked rich. She chose glossy make up look for the same with more focus on her smokey eyes. With a dash of pink lipstick and pair of chunky earrings, she completed the look. Her newly chopped hair was straightened and styled with inner layers. Check out the pics below.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, she will be next seen in the much-hyped show, Naagin 5. She plays the queen of serpents and takes the audience back to where the story of 'naagins' started. It will definitely be an exciting season for the fans of HK! What are your thoughts on this latest look?

