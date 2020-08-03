Los Angeles, Aug 3 (PTI) Actors Ashley Hinshaw and Topher Grace have become parents for the second time.

According to Us Weekly, no information on the sex or name of the baby was revealed by the couple.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Calls Online Backlash Received By Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Amid Nepotism Debate 'Unfair'.

Hinshaw and Grace went public with their pregnancy in January when the 31-year-old “True Blood” actor shared the picture of her baby bump on Instagram.

Grace, 42, and Hinshaw welcomed their now two-year-old daughter Mabel Jane in November 2017.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly's Moothon Wins Big At New York Indian Film Festival Awards 2020 (View Tweet).

The pair started dating in 2014 and tied the knot two years later in Montecito, California. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)