Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora and Sanjana Dipu starrer Moothon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 to a positive response. Originally titled Insha Allah: In Pursuit of Akbar by Geetu Mohandas, the 2019 Malayalam action thriller was renamed to Moothon, meaning The Elder Brother in 2017, before the cast began filming. The story of a 14-year-old Mulla running away from his home in the Lakshadweep islands in search of his older brother Akbar/Moothon, resonated with the audience so much that the film has now won big worldwide as well. Moothon Movie Review: Nivin Pauly Stuns You With a Career-Best Act in Geetu Mohandas’ Haunting Film That’s Streaming on Zee5.

As per reports, Moothon won big at the New York Indian Film Festival Awards 2020, having bagged three awards straight in some main categories - Best Film, Best Actor and Best Child Actor. Moothon: Recapping Nivin Pauly’s Stunning Evolution From an Angry Young Man in Malarvadi Arts Club to His Riskiest Role in Geetu Mohandas’ Film!.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Moothon was jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Ajay G. Rai and Alan McAlex. Since the movie featured a bilingual dialect of Jesari (a Malayalam dialect spoken in Lakshadweep islands) and Hindi, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was brought on board for penning the Hindi dialogues for the film. The film was well-received by the audience once its theatrical release in November 2019.

