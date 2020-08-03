The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released recently. The film which is now skipping a theatrical release amid the coronavirus times is all set to for a Netflix premiere. In the light of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the discussion on 'insider vs outsider' treatment in Bollywood and nepotism has become a huge talking point. While Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt have received immense flak online in relation to the same, the lastest target of internet trolls was the trailer of Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer Out Now, Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In This Biopic That Will Invoke Patriotism In You.

Apart from Janhvi, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Viineet Kumar Singh in key roles. Recently, reacting to the flak that the freshly released trailer received, Angad Bedi whilst speaking to Midday, called it 'unfair'. He said, "It's my film, too." Further adding onto the same, he said, "Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak [that the film is receiving] is unfair. Every industry is competitive. I have auditioned for over 300 movies, and every rejection has been a learning experience."Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Hope We Make You Proud Gunjan Mam' After the IAF Officer Shares a Beautiful Post on the Making of Her Biopic.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic based on Indian IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who is a 1999 Kargil War veteran and the first woman Shaurya Chakra awardee. The film is all set to begin streaming on Netflix from August 12. The film's trailer gave us a glimpse of Gunjan's tough entry into a 'male-dominated' defence sector where she has to prove her might. The film has been produced by Dharma Productions and is directed by Sharan Sharma.

