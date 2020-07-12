Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) TV star Parth Samthaan of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" fame on Sunday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Samthaan, who plays the leading man Anurag Basu in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show, said he had "mild symptoms" for COVID-19 following which he decided to get tested.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19... Hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested," he wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old actor said he is now under self-quarantine and is in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance. I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he added.

The cast of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" resumed shooting in June after a hiatus of over three months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Without naming Samthaan, Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms also released a statement, saying a talent from the show has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees," a spokesperson for the banner said in a statement.

The makers are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said.

"We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets," the spokesperson added.

Recently, Samthaan opened up about dealing with moments of sadness and depression during the lockdown on social media.

