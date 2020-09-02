Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Actor Amit Sadh has announced that he is going on a short social media break to focus on his preparation for upcoming webseries "Zidd".

The actor will star opposite Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh in "Zidd", which will narrate the inspiring story of a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments.

Sadh shared the news of his social media break in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

"As you know, I am prepping for 'Zidd' and I have reached Patiala and very soon we will start the shoot! The bond that I share with all of you means the world to me. At this point, my work and role needs all my attention.

"I hope you give your life, your work, 100 percent attention and I will come back whenever I can with some news to share about my life or work. Till then, sending love and good wishes for whatever you are doing in life. Keep moving forward," Sadh wrote.

Past few months have been extremely fruitful for Sadh, who has appeared in several film and webseries like "Shakuntala Devi", "Yaara", "Operation Parindey", "Breathe: Into The Shadows" and "Avrodh: The Siege Within".

"Zidd", a ZEE5 series, is being directed by Vishal Mangalorkar with Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla attached as producers.

