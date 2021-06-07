Heat wave conditions in India over next 5 days (Photo/IMD)

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): No heatwave conditions are expected during the next 5 days over the country, informed the Ministry of Earth Science on Monday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures of more than 40.0°C were recorded at most places over West Rajasthan, and also at a few places over Vidarbha. Isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch also experienced a maximum temperature of over 40.0°C.

Titlagarh (Odisha) reported the highest maximum temperature of 42.4°C on Sunday, the ministry informed.

Isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar experienced minimum temperatures, appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C).

Isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala, and West Rajasthan experienced above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) minimum temperatures, the ministry informed. (ANI)

