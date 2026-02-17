New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): India is currently investing in smaller artificial intelligence models that are efficient and cost-effective. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shared this observation at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. While speaking to ANI, he noted that while these models may not be famous, they are effective for the country's specific needs.

Vembu said that the current trend in India is to focus on models that use fewer resources. He stated, "I think we are investing in lot of the smaller models. Those should be unglamorous right now, but they get the job done." He mentioned the startup Sarvam as an example of a company already launching models with a smaller footprint. He said, "This is going to be the norm in India where a lot of smaller resource efficient, energy efficient models and then we'll scale up over time as the costs decline."

Also Read | Ramadan 2026: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes to CM Mamata Banerjee Seeking Special Arrangements for Muslim Community During Ramzan and Eid.

The Zoho founder also highlighted that India has a significant advantage due to its young population. He mentioned that the youth are already at the forefront of adopting technology and creating new opportunities. Vembu noted, "With our vast youth population, we have the most AI enthusiastic population in the world. We are adopting AI faster than any other nation."

Regarding his own company, Vembu said Zoho is rapidly using AI to improve software development. He reported that the company is seeing significant benefits from this technology right now. He explained, "Right now we are rapidly deploying AI in software development. We are seeing massive productivity gains in it." He added that Zoho plans to expand this adoption across the entire company over the next year.

Also Read | Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 32.

Vembu expressed confidence in how AI will affect the workforce in India. He noted that previous technology waves have always created jobs and believes AI will do the same. He said, "I think there will be new jobs created and software engineers have to get closer to the customer, solve customer problems."

He further said that he is optimistic about the new opportunities emerging from AI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)