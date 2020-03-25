Essential Commodities Shops to Remain Open from 7 Am to 10 Am in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): All shops related to essential commodities will open from 7 am till 10 am in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.There will be no movement on the roads after 10 am.Uttarakhand Chief Secretary has directed all District Magistrates, Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police in the state to ensure the enforcement of 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the wake of COVID-19.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

