Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Mother Donates Rs 1 Lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's mother Shanti Gogoi has donated Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund in the fight against the menace of coronavirus.Shanti Gogoi handed over the donation cheque to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha here on Friday.Notably, all 33 judges of the Supreme Court had earlier this month donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES Fund while the staff at the apex court had contributed over Rs 1 crore to the same.So far, several people including businesspersons, sports personalities, political leaders and Bollywood actors, have contributed to the PM CARES Fund as well.The fund was floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

