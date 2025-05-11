Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, claims of heavy explosions in Udhampur began circulating on social media, sparking public concern. However, PIB Fact Check swiftly responded, labeling the viral posts as false. Authorities confirmed that no explosions occurred in the region and dismissed the rumours as attempts to spread panic. Citizens are urged to avoid misinformation and rely solely on official government sources for updates. The spread of such fake news highlights the growing threat of disinformation in crisis-sensitive times. Fake News of Explosions at Jaipur Airport Amid Pakistan Drone Attacks Aired By Media Channels, District Administration Fact-Checks Reports.

PIB Debunks Fake News of Explosions in Udhampur

Claims of heavy #explosions in #Udhampur are circulating on social media #PIBFactCheck: ▶️ The claim is #FALSE ▶️There have been no explosions in #Udhampur ▶️ These rumours are being spread to create #panic ▶️ Rely only on official government sources for accurate… pic.twitter.com/cA14PQCa52 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)