Muzaffarnagar, Feb 2 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high-tension wire while working at his agricultural field at Pal village here, police said on Sunday.

Ishver Singh's body was found near a tubewell on Monday evening, they said.

The body was later sent for postmortem, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)