Fear of COVID-19 Infection Always in Mind: Hospital Staffer

Aurangabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Dhondiba Sangle, who has spent 16 years working at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, says he never felt any kind of fear while serving the patients in the past.

However, the situation is no more the same for him. He says that he is constantly under fear while working in the hospital wards, where COVID-19 patients have been undergoing treatment.

"I have seen every type of patient till date and never felt any kind of fear. But this is not the case now. I have a fear in my mind when I work in the COVID-19 wards, although we are provided with all kinds of safety gears," Sangle told PTI.

"During the six hours of duty at the hospital everyday, I clean the floors of the wards at least thrice. We clean dustbins, give food to patients from a certain distance. We get co-operation from these patients, but the fear of contracting infection always exists in mind. This fear helps us to take extra care," he said.

"It is my duty and I perform it wholeheartedly. Defeating coronavirus is a team job and I am a part of it. I have asthma, yet I am proud that I am working in this challenging phase with our team," Sangle said.

His daughter Sakshi helps him once he gets back home from duty.

"When my father returns home I stand at the door with a bottle of sanitizer. I am always worried for him. In the past, we used to chat whenever he came home after work. But the COVID-19 outbreak has changed the things. I have to wait for an hour before we start talking to each other," she says.

Sangle's wife Archana, who suffered a paralysis attack a few months ago, is unable to move much.

"I was paralysed four months ago. My husband has to help our daughter in the household work after he comes back from the hospital. Hope this COVID-19 situation ends quickly," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)