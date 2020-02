Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in the Gohalpur region of Jabalpur district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.10 fire tenders have arrived at the spot to douse the flames.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)