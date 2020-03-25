First 2 Positive Cases of Maharashtra Now Test Negative for Coronavirus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Two persons, who were tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, have now tested negative for the deadly infection, an official said on Wednesday. Both the patients, who were the first two positive cases of Maharashtra, will be discharged today."Two persons, who were found positive two weeks back, have now tested negative for COVID-19. They were tested twice and both the time their results came negative. They will be discharged from hospital today. These were the first two cases of Maharashtra," said Pune Municipal Corporation Public Relation Officer.As per Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday, six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107.In India, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases for coronavirus. According to the state health department, five people have tested positive in Mumbai and a positive case has been reported from Ahmednagar.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has so far reported 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

