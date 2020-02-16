First Canine Training Centre of Customs Dept Comes Up at Attari

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The customs department on Saturday has started its first centre 'Customs K-9 Centre' to train canine squads for detection of narcotics and clearance of goods at the Attari in Amritsar district.Currently, 11 sniffer dogs are being trained at the centre. The Centre has been developed at a cost of Rs 1 crore, however, for its further development, Rs 6 crore has been approved."This is going to be the red-letter day for the Indian customs. As we all know that guarding the economic border and the physical border is a very tough job. In the economic borders, everybody wants goods to be cleared in the fastest way possible," Suresh Kishnani, Chief Commissioner Directorate Of Logistics said while speaking on the occasion. (ANI)

