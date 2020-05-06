Five More Infected with Coronavirus in Chandigarh; Tally Stands at 120

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Five more persons on Wednesday contracted coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 120.

Among the fresh cases, four are residents of the Bapu Dham Colony which is the worst affected area of the city.

A 34-year-old man, resident of sector 56, also tested positive for the virus, a medical bulletin said.

Twenty-one coronavirus patients have so far been discharged here after treatment, it said.

A total of 1,785 samples have been tested so far and of them, 1,641 samples came out to be negative. The reports of 23 samples are awaited, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh has reported one death due to COVID-19 so far.

A total of 98 cases are active in the city, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Bandnore expressed grave concern about rising cases of COVID cases in Bapu Dham Colony.

He directed for conducting intensive and extensive screening of all persons residing in the containment zones, a government release said.

On the request of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Bandnore decided that all new asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 will now be sent to the Ayurvedic Hospital at Sector 46 here.

The critical cases will continue to be sent to the PGIMER, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)