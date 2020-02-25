Five Stations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line Remain Shut

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi areas.

"Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed on Sunday while the other three stations were shut on Monday owing to the clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters in which at least four people, including a head constable, were killed.

At least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)