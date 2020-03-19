Flamengo Coach Jorge Jesus Cleared of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus on Thursday confirmed that his COVID-19 test has come out as negative.The coach took to Instagram to confirm the news and said: "I received the great news that my test for COVID-19 was negative. I am happy and grateful for the affection, support and concern for my health. I continue in prayer for all those affected".Jesus had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but at that time it was said that the result was weak or inconclusive and was being checked, Goal.com reported.Despite his initial result, Jesus had stressed earlier this week that he was feeling fine but was ready to self-isolate to ensure he didn't spread the virus."Hello. Good afternoon in Brazil, a good night in Portugal. True, my test was positive. It is also true that I feel normal, I am feeling exactly as I felt a month ago, a year ago, two, three, four...I am normal. I don't feel any symptoms," Jesus had said on Instagram.Jesus has enjoyed great success since arriving at Flamengo in 2019, leading the club to Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana glory.Flamengo were crowned Brazilian champions for the seventh time last year. (ANI)

