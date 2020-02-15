'Forcing' Teachers to Attend CM's Oath Ceremony Will Set Wrong Precedent: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for inviting the heads of government schools for Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Saturday said that "forcing" the teachers to come for the ceremony is the beginning of a wrong tradition."It is a good thing that teachers were invited for the swearing-in ceremony but forcing them to follow the government orders is the beginning of a wrong tradition," Mishra tweeted in Hindi.He asserted that such practices should not be encouraged.Earlier in the day, the school heads were requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with 20 teachers, including vice principals, entrepreneurship mindset curriculum coordinators, happiness coordinators and teacher development coordinators.The Kejriwal-led party won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015.The Congress party failed to open its account, just like the last election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)