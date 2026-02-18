By Kaushal Verma

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): India plays a major global role in artificial intelligence (AI), especially through digital public infrastructure and sharing large-scale technology solutions with other countries, Robert Opp, Chief Digital Officer of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

"India has a very important role as being a leader in technology, a leader in addressing or using technology at a population scale with digital public infrastructure," Opp told ANI on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit on Wednesday.

"Many countries are facing challenges that India has either already solved or is in the process of solving, and there is a huge demand for examples and experience-sharing," he added.

Opp said India hosting the AI Impact Summit sends "a great signal to the world that innovation happens everywhere," adding that several countries look to India as a source of experience as they build or strengthen their own digital and AI ecosystems.

UNDP, the development arm of the United Nations, works in 170 countries and territories worldwide, supporting governments in addressing development challenges. Opp said the agency views digital technologies, such as AI, as "an important accelerator" in efforts to help close the poverty gap and tackle social and economic challenges.

"What we do is look at what countries are facing in terms of their challenges and how they would like to adopt artificial intelligence or other technologies to address those challenges," he said.

That process includes assessing bottlenecks within national ecosystems. "Do countries have the legislation or regulatory environments in place to facilitate AI adoption? Is there institutional capacity within government to support and enable AI? Is the innovation ecosystem there? Are there talented and skilled individuals able to build new kinds of AI solutions?" Opp said.

He also highlighted the importance of infrastructure. "Is there computing power availability? Are there data centres in place that are accessible and affordable for innovators to use?" he said.

UNDP partners with countries to ensure that the "ingredients are in place to use technology safely and inclusively," including policies to protect privacy and safeguards to ensure that everyone in society benefits, "even those who are not connected with smartphones or cell phones," alongside investments in talent and skills development.

At the global level, Opp said the United Nations is advancing discussions on AI governance. The U.N. Secretary-General has convened an annual policy dialogue on AI and introduced the Global Digital Compact, which member states agreed to.

An international scientific panel has also been created to help determine what kind of global governance is needed to ensure technology is safe and inclusive, with member states ultimately deciding on any regulatory framework. (ANI)

