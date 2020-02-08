Foreign Secretary Shringla Bids Farewell to Outgoing High Commissioner of Maldives

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met the outgoing High Commissioner of Maldives Aishah Didi and thanked her for the work that she has done for bolstering India-Maldives relationship."Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla congratulated High Commissioner of Maldives Aishah Didi on her appointment as Minister of Gender, Family and Social Services and thanked her for outstanding work in transforming India-Maldives relationship under the leadership of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih," Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.Aishah Didi also took to Twitter to thank Shringla for a pleasant farewell."I had a pleasant farewell call on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Appreciate the opportunity to share my reflections on the sturdy relationship between Maldives India before my departure from this incredible country," she tweeted.Earlier in the day, Harsh Vardhan met Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong and discussed issues, including events related to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations of the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)