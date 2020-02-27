Former Saurashtra Player Jitu Shah Dies

Rajkot, Feb 27 (PTI) Former Saurashtra opener Jitendra Shah died of brain stroke in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association informed.

He was 76. Shah, a left-handed opening batsman, represented Saurashtra from 1965 to 1974 in 19 Ranji Trophy matches scoring 576 runs.

His contribution to Saurashtra cricket shall be profoundly remembered, the SCA stated.

