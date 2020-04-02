Fortis Healthcare Donates Rs 5.90 Cr to PM's National Relief Fund

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare on Thursday donated Rs 5.90 crore to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to support the government's efforts in setting up effective healthcare facilities and services for patients hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said these are testing times and the fight against coronavirus will require everyone's support.

"We are glad that we can contribute a humble sum of Rs 5.90 crore to the PM's National Relief Fund as part our commitment to extend every possible support to the government during this hour of crisis," Raghuvanshi said.

