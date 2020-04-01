Four Held for Illegally Selling Meat in Mathura

Mathura, Apr 1 (PTI) Four people were arrested for illegally selling meat amid the lockdown restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, police said here on Wednesday.

"During the nationwide lockdown, they were illegally selling meat on the road at Bichpuri village," Raya SHO Suraj Prakash Sharma said.

He said the sale of meat invited crowd, which was a violation of the lockdown.

Moreover, they neither had the licence to sell meat nor permission to carry it from one district to other, he said.

According to Sharma, two motorbikes, 15 kg of meat and Rs 20,000 in cash were recovered from them.

