Mumbai, March 3: Legal teams for Filipino actors Arron Villaflor (Aron Villaflor), Ron Angeles, Nikko Natividad, and Gil Cuerva are reportedly preparing to take action following the viral spread of unverified explicit videos over the weekend. Dubbed the "Big Four" scandal by online users, the controversy has sparked a wave of illicit links on platforms like Telegram, with clips allegedly being sold to users. As of Monday, March 2, no mainstream organisation or independent source has verified the authenticity of the material, which many involved suggest may be a coordinated smear campaign.

Meanwhile, actor and Tarlac Provincial Board member Arron Villaflor issued clarification over the alleged private video of him.

Arron Villaflor Says ‘Sold’ Private Clip Taken From Vivamax Scenes

Arron Villaflor, who also serves as a Provincial Board member in Tarlac, has been the most vocal in his defense. During a press conference for his film Pater Noster on Monday, Villaflor dismissed the claims as politically motivated and said that the "sold" video were scenes from Vivamax. He stated that the clips he was shown were actually scenes extracted from his past projects with the adult-oriented streaming service Vivamax.

"I said, 'Go! Show me.' And everything they showed was from my Vivamax projects," Villaflor told reporters. He emphasised that while "bad publicity" is common in show business, it carries more severe consequences in the "political industry", suggesting the timing may be linked to his role in public office.

Mixed Responses from the 'Big Four'

The remaining actors linked to the controversy have offered varied or indirect responses:

Ron Angeles: Posted a cryptic photo on Facebook with the caption, "Relax lang kayo dyan" ("Just relax there"), which fans interpreted as a dismissal of the rumors.

Nikko Natividad: Has remained active on social media but has not addressed the allegations directly. On Monday, he posted a dance challenge entry on Instagram, drawing hundreds of comments from netizens asking about the reports.

Gil Cuerva: While the actor has remained silent, he was defended by his former girlfriend, actress Lexi Gonzales. On Monday, Gonzales condemned the spread of "malicious and illegal content," urging the public to show "dignity and respect."

Legal Risks and Cybercrime Warnings

The spread of the alleged clips has prompted stern warnings from legal experts regarding the Cybercrime Prevention Act and the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act (Republic Act No. 9995). Under Philippine law, the non-consensual distribution of intimate material is a criminal offense, even if the material is originally recorded consensually. Authorities and legal specialists have warned that individuals found selling, sharing, or even forwarding links to these unverified videos could face three to seven years in prison and fines. Nikko Natividad Viral Video: Is the Leaked Private Clip Real or Fake?

Context of the ‘Big Four’ Label

The controversy’s nickname, the "Big Four," emerged as the leaks coincided with the "Big Night" finale of Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0. Despite the frenzy, most links circulating on Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) were quickly flagged and removed, leaving behind only screenshots and secondhand descriptions that have fueled further speculation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

