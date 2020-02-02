Four Persons Drown in Pond While Bathing

Sitamarhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Four persons, including a minor girl, drowned in a pond while taking bath in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Parsa Mahindra village when the victims slipped into deep waters and drowned in the pond, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Sadar) Veer Dhirendra Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Saajan Kumari (07), Alok Kumar Bhagat (18), Niraj Kumar Bhagat (20) and Ram Vishwas Bhagat (35), the DSP said.

The bodies have been fished out of the pond and sent to sadar hospital for post-mortem, he said.

