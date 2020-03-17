'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oslo [Norway], Mar 17 (ANI): Actor Kristofer Hivju, popularly known for his role of Tormund in 'Game of Thrones', has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.In an Instagram post, Hivju revealed that he is self-quarantining with his family in Norway."Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," Hivju wrote."There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful, wash your hands, keep 1,5 metres distance from others, go in quarantine. Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy," he said.Other actors who have tested positive for coronavirus include Tom Hanks. (ANI)

