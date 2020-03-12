Gangster Prasad Pujari's Mother Arrested in Extortion Case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case.According to the police, Indira (62) and two others are accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakhs from a Mumbai-based builder.The two accused arrested have been identified as Sunil Angane (56) and Sukesh Kumar (28).A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)