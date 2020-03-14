Ganguly Arrives at BCCI Headquarter for IPL Governing Council Meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday arrived at the cricketing body's headquarter here for Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council meeting over coronavirus threat.Apart from Ganguly, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shahrukh Khan, BCCI secretary Jai Shah, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Delhi capitals co-owner Parth Jindal also reached the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for the meeting.Earlier on Friday, BCCI decided to postpone the IPL to April 15, 2020 as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.The central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match. (ANI)

