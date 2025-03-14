Hyderabad, March 14: Three people were arrested on Friday in Hyderabad for attempting to sell ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, and sweets during Holi celebrations, Telangana Excise and Prohibition officials said. Acting on specific information, raids were conducted at multiple locations, leading to the apprehension of three individuals involved in preparing ganja-laced items, Excise Superintendent N Anji Reddy said. Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Bid Foiled at Chennai Airport: Ganja Valued at INR 23.5 Crore Seized at Airport, 3 Arrested.

Ganja-Laced Ice Cream, Kulfi Seized in Hyderabad

Officials seized ganja-laced ice cream, kulfi, barfi, and silver-coated balls from the accused. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)