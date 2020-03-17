German Virus Vaccine Firm Denies US Made Takeover Offer

World. (File Image)

Berlin, Mar 16 (AP) A German company working on a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus denied reports Monday that the U.S. government was angling to acquire it, while German officials sought to ease tensions fueled by the story by insisting the firm would stay in the country.

On Sunday, Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, citing unidentified German government sources, reported that the then-boss of CureVac took part in a meeting between pharmaceutical managers and U.S. President Donald Trump in early March. It said Trump apparently was offering the German firm a large amount to secure its work for the U.S.

In a tweet Monday, CureVac confirmed it had been one of the companies at the meeting, but said the media reports about an offer were incorrect.

“CureVac has not received from the U.S. government or related entities an offer before, during and since the task force meeting in the White House on March 2,” the company wrote.

CureVac on Sunday called the reports “speculation,” issuing a statement saying that it was working to develop a vaccine and was in contact with a global alliance called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, “and many other organizations and authorities worldwide.” (AP)

