Girl Falls into Open Drain in Oshiwara, Rescue Operation on

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A girl fell into an open drain in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening and a rescue operation by fire brigade and police personnel was underway, an official said.

The incident took place around 7:45pm in Adarsh Nagar near Mega Mall in Oshiwara, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

As on 10:30pm, the rescue operation was continuing, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)