Global COVID-19 Cases Over 6.4 Million, Death Toll Rises to 385,000, Says Johns Hopkins University

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Washington, June 4: The total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.4 million, while the death toll has topped 385,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,429,453, while the death toll increased to 385,873, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,851,530 confirmed cases and 107,148 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE. Coronavirus Vaccine Update: From Ayurveda to Remdesivir And More, Here's What Progress India, US, China And Other Countries Have Made so Far.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 584,016 infections.

This was followed by Russia (431,715), the UK (281,270), Spain (240,326), Italy (233,836), India (216,824), Germany (184,121), Peru (178,914), Turkey (166,422), Iran (160,696), France (114,400), Chile (113,628) and Mexico (101,238), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 39,811 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,601), Brazil (32,548), France (29,024), Spain (27,128) and Mexico (11,729).