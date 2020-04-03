Global COVID-19 Infection Cases Cross One Million, Death Toll Exceeds 50,000

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], Apr 3 (ANI): The global tally of the total number of people infected by coronavirus as of Friday crossed 1,000,000 and the death toll from the disease exceeded 50,000.The US, the world's hardest-hit country, recorded a total of 5,316 coronavirus deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. It has confirmed more than 226,000 cases of the disease.Spain on Thursday reported 950 new deaths due to COVID-19, the highest number of new deaths reported in one day since the outbreak began.Spain's total number of deaths rose from 9, 053 to 10, 003 on Thursday.Meanwhile, the number of infections rose to 110,238, up from 102,136 the previous day.However, Minister Salvador Illa was optimistic about the new stagnation in the disease curve, he said that "the data shows that the curve has stabilised - we have reached the highest point and things are slowing down." (ANI)

