Goa CM Announces Dates for SSC, HSSC Examinations

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 6 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that the examination for Class 12 and Class 10 of Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will begin from May 20 and May 21, respectively.Government of Goa has granted permission to Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to conduct the examination which are pending.The detailed time-table will be announced tomorrow. The announcement come days after central government formally declared both districts of Goa as Covid-free green zones.(ANI)

