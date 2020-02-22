Gold Worth Rs 29.4 Lakhs Seized at Chennai Airport, Two Held

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Customs department seized 681 grams of gold worth rupees Rs 29.4 lakhs at Chennai Airport on Saturday.The gold was recovered from the rectum of the two passengers. "On personal search, a total of 5 bundles of gold paste recovered from their rectum. On extraction, 681 grams of gold valued at Rs.29.4 lakhs was seized under the Customs Act," tweeted Customs department, Chennai.Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

