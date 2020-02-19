Google Brings Titan Security Keys to More Regions

California [USA], Feb 19 (ANI): Using your mobile number for two-factor authentication method is not good enough in the age of phishing and this is where Google's Titan Security Keys come into play.After debuting in the US two years ago, the phishing-resistant hardware security keys for two-factor authentication are now available in more countries including Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, the official blog notes.The Titan Security Keys are recommended for users at high risk of targeted attacks such as political campaign teams, activists, journalists, and IT admins. It uses public-key cryptography technique to verify a user's identity and URL of the login page. (ANI)

