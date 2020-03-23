Google Launches Site on COVID-19

California [USA], Mar 23 (ANI): After Microsoft, Google also launched a dedicated website to provide information on the COVID-19 pandemic.The site, google.com/covid19, provides information on the pandemic, its symptoms, prevention, and treatment, along with useful links to reliable sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The dedicated site further shows a coronavirus map that is updated regularly.It also provides resources on work from home, finding remote job opportunities, distance learning and more. (ANI)

