Mountain View, January 14: Google has announced the release of Veo 3.1, introducing significant updates to its generative video model that focus on creative control, high-fidelity resolution, and mobile-optimised formats. The latest version enhances the ‘Ingredients to Video’ capability, allowing users to generate high-quality clips using reference images with improved consistency across characters and environments.
The tech giant has emphasised that the new model offers more expressive storytelling and richer dialogue, even when provided with simple prompts. By focusing on the "ingredients"—which include characters, textures, and backgrounds—the model ensures that the visual identity of a subject remains consistent across different scenes and settings.
Google Veo 3.1 Update
One of the most notable additions is the support for native vertical outputs in a 9:16 aspect ratio. This move is specifically designed to cater for the growing demand for short-form, mobile-first content on platforms such as YouTube Shorts. This eliminates the need for manual cropping, which often leads to a loss in visual quality.
To meet the requirements of professional workflows, Google has also introduced state-of-the-art upscaling. Users can now generate videos in 1080p and 4K resolution, providing the clarity and detail necessary for high-end productions and large-screen displays. These features are being integrated across Google’s ecosystem, including the Gemini app, YouTube, Flow, and Google Vids.
Veo 3.1 AI Video Content Creation
Consistency remains a core focus of the Veo 3.1 update. The model now better maintains the integrity of settings and objects, allowing creators to reuse specific textures or backgrounds across multiple clips to create a cohesive narrative. This allows for the seamless blending of disparate elements into a single, high-impact video.
Furthermore, Google is addressing transparency in AI-generated media. All videos produced using these tools will feature SynthID, an imperceptible digital watermark. The company has also expanded its verification tool within the Gemini app, allowing users to upload a video and confirm whether it was generated using Google's AI technology.
The enhanced Veo 3.1 features are currently rolling out to consumers via YouTube and the Gemini app, while professional and enterprise users can access the new resolution options and API support through Vertex AI and Flow.
