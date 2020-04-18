Google Lists COVID-19 Testing Centers in Search Results Across States in US

Washington DC [USA], April 18 (ANI): Going a step further to ease and provide verified information pertaining to coronavirus, Google has now added a new feature that will display information for more than 2,000 COVID-19 testing centers across 43 states in the US.In addition to it, as reported by The Verge, Google is also adding a new "Testing" tab to the search page that will give users various resources regarding the virus outbreak and testing. The top of the search results includes a link to the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) online COVID-19 symptom checker, a suggestion to talk to a healthcare provider if somebody thinks they should be tested, and a link to COVID-19 testing information from their local health authorities. (ANI)

