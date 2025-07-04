New Delhi, July 4: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reiterated India's stance on uphelding the freedom of religion for all after Dalai Lama declared that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit institution he established, has the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation. "We have seen reports relating to the statement made by the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so," MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Echoing the principle of religious autonomy, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju asserted that the choice of the Dalai Lama's successor should rest solely with the spiritual leader himself. His remarks reflect the belief of the Dalai Lama's followers worldwide, amid China's recent statement on the matter. "I am a devotee of the Dalai Lama. Anybody in the world who follows the Dalai Lama wants his successor to be chosen by the Dalai Lama himself," Rijiju said. Dalai Lama Succession Row: MEA Says India Does Not Take Any Position on Matters of Faith.

Emphasising that there should be no ambiguity on the matter, he added, "There is no need for us to be in confusion regarding the Dalai Lama issue. All the people who follow Buddhism as their religion and his followers think that the Dalai Lama should choose his successor on his own. There is no need for us or the Government of India to speak on this." Refusing to directly address Beijing's remarks, Rijiju said, "I don't want to react on China's statement. The people who follow the Dalai Lama think that he will choose his successor. I am not saying anything on behalf of the Chinese government or Government of India."

Notably, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan will be visiting Dharamshala as representatives of the Government of India to attend the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday on July 6. Dalai Lama is the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism. The current Dalai Lama is the 14th in the lineage. Earlier on July 2, Tibetan Spiritual Leader, the Dalai Lama, stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, can only recognise future reincarnations, and no one else has the authority to decide on the matter. This statement rules out any say for China in the process of naming the next Dalai Lama.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dalai Lama stated, " The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognized has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. They should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition." Dalai Lama Succession: Union Minister Rijiju Backs Spiritual Leader’s Sole Right to Choose Successor, Says ‘No Need for India to Speak on the Issue’ Amid China’s Remark.

"I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter, he added.

