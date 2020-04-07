Govt Lifts Export Curbs on 24 Pharma Ingredients, Medicines

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The government has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them.The 24 APIs include -- Tinidazole, Metronidazole, Acyclovir, Vitamin B1, B6 and B12, Progesterone, Chloramphenicol, Ornidazole, formulations made of Vitamin B1.On March 6, Union Minister of State for Shipping, and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya had said that the government has imposed short term restrictions on some active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with regards to coronavirus preparedness.Export restriction on paracetamol, a common fever and pain reliever, and its formulations would remain, said the Directorate General of Foreign Trade."24 APIs and formulations made from these APIs are made free for export with immediate effect," the DGFT said. The ease on curbs on export 24 APIs assumed significance as some pharma companies have raised concerns over these restrictions.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281 according to the latest government estimates. (ANI)

