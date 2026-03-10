New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned from his position with immediate effect, three months after the airline faced massive flight disruptions.

This decision came months after mass flight cancellations left tens of thousands of passengers stranded in India and drew regulatory scrutiny.

During December 2025, a massive wave of cancellations by IndiGo impacted air travel across India, with hundreds of flights cancelled, resulting in passengers suffering.

According to the press statement released by Indigo, "With immediate effect, Pieter Elbers will be stepping down as InterGlobe Aviation Limited's (IndiGo) CEO. The Board of Directors would like to thank Pieter for his contribution and service to the organisation, and wishes him well in his future endeavours."

The airline further said that its managing director, Rahul Bhatia, would manage the company in the interim until a replacement is hired.

"Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the airline until such time that the Company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order," the release noted.

"Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the Company's Culture, reinforce Operational Excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service, care, reliability and professionalism to its customers," said the Chairman of the Board, Vikram Singh Mehta.

"Having founded and nurtured IndiGo for twenty-two years, I feel a deep sense of personal commitment and responsibility towards our nation, and towards the airline's customers, employees, shareholders and all other stakeholders", said Rahul Bhatia.

"While placing Culture, Service Excellence and Stakeholder Trust at the forefront of its operations, IndiGo will continue to sharpen its strategic focus on serving India and her people with an airline that is professionally managed, operationally reliable and globally respected." (ANI)

