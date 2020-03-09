Govt Refusing to Discuss Delhi Violence Because It is Guilty: Congress Leader Sushmita Dev

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Launching an attack on the BJP-led Centre, Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Monday said that the reason why the government is refraining from a debate on Delhi violence is that it is 'guilty'. Speaking to ANI, Dev said, "We have been demanding a discussion on Delhi violence since day one. The government is refraining from the debate. The reason is very clear that this government is guilty.""We will raise the issue of Delhi violence in Parliament," she added.Earlier in a day, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said his party demands an independent judicial inquiry into the Delhi violence under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court.At least 53 people, including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that erupted in the national capital last month. (ANI)

